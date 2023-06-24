Eastern Libya administration threatens oil blockade
Reuters | Benghazi | Updated: 24-06-2023 13:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 13:21 IST
- Country:
- Libya
Authorities based in eastern Libya said on Saturday they will blockade oil exports over the Tripoli government's use of energy revenue.
Libya's eastern-based parliament rejects the validity of the government in Tripoli and has designated an administration to take control, with the two sides in a standoff since last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement