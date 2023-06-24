Left Menu

Rajasthan: BSF recovers Pakistan drone, two packets of suspected narcotics in Bikaner

"On the intervening night of 23-24 Jun 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo-Pak IB in Rawla heard the buzzing sound of drone originating from Pakistan side; fired in the direction of the sound and recovered two packets of suspected narcotics (Wt approx 2 kg ) from the site," BSF Rajasthan said in a tweet.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 14:09 IST
Rajasthan: BSF recovers Pakistan drone, two packets of suspected narcotics in Bikaner
BSF recovers Pakistan drone (Photo: Twitter/@BSF_Rajasthan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan's Bikaner recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side and two packets of suspected narcotics near the Rawla border, said an official statement on Saturday. "On the intervening night of 23-24 Jun 2023, alert troops of BSF Bikaner deployed along Indo-Pak IB in Rawla heard the buzzing sound of drone originating from Pakistan side; fired in the direction of the sound and recovered two packets of suspected narcotics (Wt approx 2 kg ) from the site," BSF Rajasthan said in a tweet.

This seizure comes after the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone that had intruded into the Indian airspace in Punjab's Tarn Taran sector on Friday night. "On June 23, 2023, at around 9:12 pm, BSF intercepted movement of a suspected drone near Village - T J Singh, District - Tarn Taran. As per the laid down drill, BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone," BSF Punjab Frontier had said earlier.

A joint search operation was carried out with Punjab Police on Saturday morning after which at about 8:10 am, a drone in broken condition was recovered from a farming field adjacent to the village Lakhana, BSF stated. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter of model DJI Matrice 300 RTK series.

The BSF further said another Pakistani drone was recovered by joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police in the Ferozepur sector. Similarly, on June 22, the BSF in Punajb's Fazilka recovered a drone originating from the Pakistan side along with two packets of suspected narcotics near the Abohar border.

"On specific information, alert BSF troops recovered a Pakistani drone (DJI Matrice 300 RTK) on June 22, during morning hours along with 2 kg (appx) suspected heroin near the international border in Jodhawala village of Fazilka district," BSF Punjab Frontier had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023