Germany tells travellers to avoid Moscow city centre

Germany's foreign ministry told travellers on Saturday to avoid the city of Rostov and the surrounding area as well as Moscow city centre until further notice due to events taking place in Russia.

"In Moscow, state, especially military facilities, are to be avoided. The city centre should be avoided until further notice. The instructions of Russian security authorities should be followed at all costs," it said in its updated travel advice.

