Tuljabhavani temple seeks donations of e-vehicles
Osmanabad district has sought donations of e-vehicles.
The temple trust will operate these vehicles for elderly and disabled devotees in the shrine's premises, it said in a release. People should donate three- or four-wheeler e-vehicles, it appealed.
