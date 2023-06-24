Left Menu

J-K: ADGP Jammu takes stock of Amarnath Yatra's security arrangements at Banihal, Chanderkot, Ramban

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh-IPS accompanied by DIG DKR, Dr Sunil Gupta IPS, SSP Ramban Ms Mohita Sharma IPS, paid a visit to Lambar Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban and Chanderkot to take stock of the yatra security arrangements made for smooth and secure conduct of upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2023 23:07 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 23:07 IST
J-K: ADGP Jammu takes stock of Amarnath Yatra's security arrangements at Banihal, Chanderkot, Ramban
ADGP Jammu takes stock of Shri Amarnathji Yatra's security arrangements. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh-IPS paid a visit to Lambar Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban and Chanderkot to take stock of the security arrangements made for smooth and secure conduct of upcoming Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023, an official statement said. He was accompanied by DIG DKR, Sunil Gupta IPS, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma IPS, paid a visit to Lambar Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban and Chanderkot to take stock of the yatra security arrangements made for smooth and secure conduct of upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2023, an official statement said.

ADGP Jammu also interacted with CRPF and Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the manpower deployed en route. He briefed the officers who are to be deployed at vantage positions to discharge their assigned duties with utmost care so that the devotees on the pilgrimage feel comfortable and secure by all means, the statement added.

He further reiterated the officers to ensure that their coordinated efforts are effectively put in place to make the Yatra smooth and secure. He impressed upon all the officers to ensure that their conduct is people-friendly while dealing with the pilgrims besides providing them foolproof security and necessary assistance.

Further, ADGP Jammu also directed SSP Ramban to prepare a detailed SOP regarding various eventualities during the yatra, incorporating all stakeholders' suggestions. He also directed her to take care of the welfare of Jawans and give all possible assistance to the CPMF reporting for duty, the statement said.

ADGP on the occasion also gave necessary instructions to UTDRF personnel to remain extra vigilant, and alert and to come forward in the shortest possible time to take up rescue operations in case of any unexpected mishap to any pilgrim due to any natural or man-made calamity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

