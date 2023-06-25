Two SUVs collide in Rajasthan's Barmer, 3 dead: Police
Three people have died in a collision between two SUVs in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday.
Three people have died in a collision between two SUVs in Rajasthan's Barmer district, police said on Saturday. The mishap took place on National Highway 68 in Barmer.
Assistant Superintendent of Police, Subhash Khoja, said that the accidents involved a black Scorpio and an Innova, which was going to Barmer from Gujarat. "Prima facie, it seemed that the black Scorpio tried to overtake, which led to its collision with another vehicle. Three casualties have been reported, while the injured have been shifted to hospital," the police officer added.
Further information is awaited. (ANI)
