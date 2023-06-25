Man, wife, son die by suicide in MP's Jabalpur, reason not yet known

A 40-year-old man, his wife and son allegedly died by suicide in Jabalpur, police said on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Shankar Burman, Poonam (wife) and Aryan (son). Police said that the reason for the suicide is not clear at the moment.

No suicide note has been found at the spot, police said. Police said that it is investigating the date of the suicide.

"Deceased Ravi Shankar Burman has committed suicide along with his wife and 10-year-old son. We are investigating the date of suicide and it will be known only after the post-mortem report comes. No suicide note was found so the reason for the suicide is not clear at the moment," police said. Further investigation is underway into the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)