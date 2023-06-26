A knowledge-based approach to tackling Afghanistan’s drug abuse crisis
UN News | Updated: 26-06-2023 07:18 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 07:18 IST
Visit UN News for more.
- READ MORE ON:
- Flores
- Mittal
- the Information Centre
- poppy farmer_Nagarhar.jpgimage1170x530cropped.jpg
- LibrariesProduction Library23-06-2023_UNODC_Afghanistan_measuring poppy yield.jpg
- Kapisa Province
- Africa
- Esmati
- David Mottershead Former
- The ‘A Team’*
- LibrariesProduction Library23-06-2023_UNODC_Information Centre_Tashkent.jpg
- Tashkent
- UN News David Mottershead
Advertisement