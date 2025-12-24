KPI Green Energy Secures Major Green Hydrogen Project
KPI Green Energy has won a significant contract from NTPC to develop a green hydrogen project in Greater Noida, valued at Rs 128.49 crore. The project involves plasma gasification technology, converting waste into synthesis gas for hydrogen production. This initiative marks a notable step in sustainable energy development.
- Country:
- India
In a major development for sustainable energy, KPI Green Energy has announced the acquisition of a significant contract from state-owned NTPC. The project, valued at Rs 128.49 crore, involves establishing a groundbreaking green hydrogen generation facility in Greater Noida.
Using advanced plasma gasification technology, the project will convert municipal solid waste, refuse-derived fuel, and agricultural waste into synthesis gas, which will then be processed to produce green hydrogen. This initiative represents a notable shift towards cleaner energy solutions.
The announcement comes as NTPC outlined its ambitious plan on Tuesday to unveil a green hydrogen project with a capacity of one tonne per day. KPI Green Energy, a part of the KP Group's solar and hybrid sector, will spearhead this innovative endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NTPC's Green Leap: Pioneering Plasma Gasification in Greater Noida
NTPC Pioneers Green Hydrogen Revolution in Greater Noida
IIM Nagpur and ONGC Green Forge Alliance for a Sustainable Energy Future
Panel Formed to Tackle Sewer Connectivity Issues in Greater Noida Villages
Future of Coal: Paving the Path for Sustainable Energy in India