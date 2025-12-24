KPI Green Energy Secures Major Green Hydrogen Project

In a major development for sustainable energy, KPI Green Energy has announced the acquisition of a significant contract from state-owned NTPC. The project, valued at Rs 128.49 crore, involves establishing a groundbreaking green hydrogen generation facility in Greater Noida.

Using advanced plasma gasification technology, the project will convert municipal solid waste, refuse-derived fuel, and agricultural waste into synthesis gas, which will then be processed to produce green hydrogen. This initiative represents a notable shift towards cleaner energy solutions.

The announcement comes as NTPC outlined its ambitious plan on Tuesday to unveil a green hydrogen project with a capacity of one tonne per day. KPI Green Energy, a part of the KP Group's solar and hybrid sector, will spearhead this innovative endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)