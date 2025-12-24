Left Menu

Urgent Call for GST Reduction on Air Purifiers Amid Delhi's Air Quality Crisis

The Delhi High Court has urged the GST Council to consider reducing or eliminating goods and services tax on air purifiers due to deteriorating air quality. Currently taxed at 18%, the petition argues for reclassification as medical devices, suggesting a 5% GST rate for accessibility and affordability.

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday instructed the GST Council to convene promptly, urging it to deliberate on reducing or removing goods and services tax on air purifiers, in response to the severe decline in air quality in the national capital.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela scheduled the case for December 26, allowing time for the authorities' counsel to update the court on the council's meeting plans.

Displeased with the lack of action, the court stressed the urgency of tax relief on air purifiers amid a 'very poor' air quality index, deeming it an 'emergency situation' that demands reclassification of air purifiers as 'medical devices' to lower GST from 18% to 5%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

