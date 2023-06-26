Left Menu

NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI(M) terror funding case for revival of banned outfit in Bihar's Magadh Zone

Notably, this is the fourth arrest in the case related to the terror financing network being jointly operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Magadh region.

ANI | Updated: 26-06-2023 10:48 IST | Created: 26-06-2023 10:48 IST
NIA arrests 4th accused in CPI(M) terror funding case for revival of banned outfit in Bihar's Magadh Zone
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the fourth accused in connection with the CPI (Maoist) terror funding case, the agency official said. The NIA, in a statement issued on Monday, said that the accused was arrested on Friday for making efforts for the revival of the banned outfit in Magadh Zone of Bihar.

As per the NIA, the accused identified as Anandi Paswan alias Anand Paswan (46) has more than five criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in Bihar. "Raids conducted at the premises of Anandi, a resident of village Nirakhpur in Kinjar area of district Arwal, Bihar, had also led to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition on February 12 in 2022," the agency said.

Notably, this is the fourth arrest in the case related to the terror financing network being jointly operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in the Magadh region. Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma and Abhinav alias Gaurav were nabbed by the NIA earlier, which had chargesheeted two accused in this case on January 20 this year.

NIA investigations so far have revealed that the proscribed terrorist organisation, CPI (Maoist), was trying to raise funds for procuring arms and ammunition and recruiting new cadres to further its criminal and violent designs for reviving itself in the Magadh Zone area. They were liaising with Naxals and OWGs incarcerated in various Jails in order to revive and strengthen Naxal activities in this region.

NIA had suo-moto registered the case on December 30 in 2021 and continues to investigate the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

Former PM's New Democracy party leads in Greece: Exit polls

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona governor issues order to protect abortion rights and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug; Arizona govern...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weight loss in clinical trials; US FDA approves Pfizer's hair loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: Experimental Lilly pill, Mounjaro both lead to 15% weig...

 Global
4
The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned us of this catastrophe – but they are also driving it

The melting Arctic is a crime scene. The microbes I study have long warned u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023