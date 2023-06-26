Left Menu

DAKSHTA For Young Professionals now live on iGOT Karmayogi Platform

The iGOT Karmayogi Platform (https://igotkarmayogi.gov.in/) is a comprehensive online portal to guide government officials in their capacity building journey.

DAKSHTA For Young Professionals now live on iGOT Karmayogi Platform
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
In line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision for building a Viksit Bharat, Mission Karmayogi (National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building) has been playing an integral role in nurturing a smart, citizen-friendly, and future-ready public workforce.

Driving the Mission’s core objectives, Karmayogi Bharat, a government-owned, not-for-profit SPV, has been established by DoPT, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, and is entrusted with the responsibility for owning, managing, maintaining, and improving the iGOT (Integrated Government Online Training) Karmayogi Platform.

The iGOT Karmayogi Platform (https://igotkarmayogi.gov.in/) is a comprehensive online portal to guide government officials in their capacity building journey. The portal combines 6 functional hubs for online learning, competency management, career management, discussions, events, and networking.

A new curated collection, DAKSHTA (Development of Attitude, Knowledge, Skill for Holistic Transformation in Administration) For Young Professionals, is now live on the iGOT Karmayogi Platform. Tailored for Young Professionals & Consultants engaged in Government, this collection (consisting of 18 courses) seeks to build functional, domain, and behavioural competencies by acquainting learners with subjects crucial for discharging their duties, and responsibilities effectively.

Currently, 40 Young Professionals, and Consultants in NITI Aayog are undergoing phase-wise induction training through this curated collection of courses on the iGOT Karmayogi Platform. The 18 courses included are:

Data-Driven Decision Making for Government (Wadhwani Foundation), Code of Conduct for Govt Employees (ISTM), Orientation Module on Mission LiFE (MoEFCC), Office Procedure (ISTM), Yoga Break at Workplace (MDNIY), Effective Communication (IIM-B), Basics of Public Policy Research (IIPA), Advanced PowerPoint (Microsoft), Stress Management (DoPT), Prevention of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (ISTM), Noting & Drafting (ISTM), Introduction to Emerging Technologies (Wadhwani Foundation), Formulation of Public Policies (ISTM), Personal & Organizational Values (DoPT), Reform Initiatives of Govt of India (ISTM), Public Procurement Framework for GoI (Dept of Expenditure), Ways of Enhancing Presentation Skills (GSI), and Advanced Excel (Microsoft).

The curated collection of courses is available for consumption by Young Professionals, and Consultants engaged in various Ministries, Government Departments, and Organizations to enhance their knowledge, skills, and abilities.  

(With Inputs from PIB)

