IMD issues alert for heavy rains in most parts of country

India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in most parts of the country. "Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over East-central, Northwest & West India over the next 4-5 days and the Southwest monsoon is likely to advance further into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and the remaining parts of the Western Himalayan Region today, June 26," the IMD said.

In a press release, the agency stated further, 'The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of north Arabian Sea, some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, remaining parts of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh, today, the 26th June'. Conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Rajasthan, remaining parts of Haryana and Punjab during next 2 days, IMD added.

"For East & adjoining Northeast India, Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to continue over the region during next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls very likely over Odisha on 26th; over Assam & Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh on 29th and 30th June. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over parts of East India during next 2 days and over northeast India during the next 5 days," the Met agency said in a release. "For Northwest India, Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over Western Himalayan Region and over the plains of northwest India during next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall with Extremely Heavy Falls is very likely over East Rajasthan on 29th June, heavy to very heavy rainfall on June 26, 27 & 28. Isolated heavy/heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh on 26th & 27th; over West Uttar Pradesh on June 26," it added in the release.

"For Central India, Light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy/very heavy falls, thunderstorm & lightning over the region (Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Vidarbha) during next 3-4 days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall very likely over Chhattisgarh on 26th; East Madhya Pradesh on 26th & 27th; West Madhya Pradesh on 27th & 28th and over Vidarbha on June 27," it added. "For South India, Light/moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall during next 5 days and isolated thunderstorm & lightning very likely over the region during next 2 days. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala & Mahe on 27th June. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Telangana on 26th; Coastal Karnataka during 26th to 30th; South Interior Karnataka on 29th & 30th June," it stated.

"For West India, light/moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is very likely over the region during the next 5 days. Isolated Heavy to very Heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan & Goa, Gujarat State and Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on June 26 to 30," it added. IMD also issued Agromet advisories for rainfall, thunderstorms/gusty winds and heatwave over several parts of the country.

The release further stated, "Make arrangements for draining out excess water from crop fields to avoid water stagnation in Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajsthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and North Eastern States and provide staking to vegetables." "Impact & Action Suggested due to extremely heavy/very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh East Rajasthan during 26th-29th; Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand on 26th & 27th; West Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on 26th; Gujarat Region on 27th; Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra during 26th-28th June," the IMD stated in its press release. (ANI)

