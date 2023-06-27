UN refugee agency predicts spike in resettlement needs next year
UN News | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:15 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Afghanistan: IS claims responsibility for Badakhshan mosque bombing
Maha CM Shinde holds meeting with Shiv Sena functionaries from 15 states in Srinagar
Amit Shah to chair meeting with Disaster Management Ministers of states, UTs tomorrow
UNESCO: United States planning to rejoin UNESCO organisation
EC issues directions for transfer, posting of officials in 5 states where polls are due