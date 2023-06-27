Left Menu

UN refugee agency predicts spike in resettlement needs next year

UN News | Updated: 27-06-2023 08:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2023 08:15 IST
UN refugee agency predicts spike in resettlement needs next year
The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, is anticipating a significant rise in global refugee resettlement needs for next year. According to the Projected Global Resettlement Needs Assessment for 2024, over 2.4 million refugees **will be** in need of resettlement, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023. ![A woman leaves a refugee camp in Rwanda on her way to resettlement in Norway.](https://global.unitednations.entermediadb.net/assets/mediadb/services/module/asset/downloads/preset/Libraries/Production%20Library/26-06-2023-UNHCR- Rwanda-resettlement-02.jpg/image1170x530cropped.jpg) © UNHCR/Lilly Carlisle A woman leaves a refugee camp in Rwanda on her way to resettlement in Norway. ## **Escalating challenges** With a deepening refugee crisis, security breakdowns and conflicts, **urgent action is required** to address the escalating challenges faced by millions forced on the run worldwide. "We are witnessing a concerning increase in the number of refugees in need of resettlement in 2024. Resettlement remains a **critical lifeline** for those most at risk and with specific needs," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. The Asia region tops the list, with nearly 730,000 refugees likely requiring resettlement support, representing around 30 per cent of the total. Tweet URL > Refugees ## **Urgent assistance** With the Syrian war extending into its 13th year and remaining **the world's largest refugee situation** , refugees there continue to need the most resettlement support for the eighth consecutive year, with around 754,000 requiring urgent assistance. Refugees from Afghanistan are estimated to have the **second-highest level of** needs, followed by refugees from South Sudan, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). "I ask all States with the means to step up and provide sustainable and **multi-year resettlement commitments** to offer safety and protection to those in need and to share the international community's responsibility for refugees", urged Mr. Grandi. Resettlement provides **a lifeline of hope and protection** to those facing extreme risks by offering a durable solution while at the same time playing a pivotal role in relieving the pressure on host countries and strengthening the broader protection framework.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

1
Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

Kenya: Five civilians killed by armed assailants, some beheaded

 Kenya
2
'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments since mutiny

'We didn't want to overthrow government' - Prigozhin, in first comments sinc...

 Global
3
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global
4
Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

Two cattle smugglers, cop injured in encounter in UP's Sambhal

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023