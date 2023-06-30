Left Menu

Jury acquits former Florida deputy of failing to protect students in Parkland school shooting

Reuters | Updated: 30-06-2023 01:07 IST | Created: 30-06-2023 01:07 IST
A Florida jury on Thursday acquitted a former sheriff's deputy accused of failing to protect students during the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Scot Peterson, the school resource officer on duty when a gunman entered a building in Feb. 14, 2018 and opened fire, killing 17 and wounding another 17, had been charged with 11 counts of child neglect, culpable negligence and perjury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

