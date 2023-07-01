Paris police move to clear protesters from central Place de la Concorde
Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 00:52 IST
Police started clearing protesters from the iconic central Paris square of Place de la Concorde on Friday evening after an impromptu demonstration started amid nationwide unrest following the fatal shooting of a teenager by police.
"Clearing operation is ongoing on Place de la Concorde," police said in a statement.
