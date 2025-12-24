SafeSport Suspends Prominent U.S. Gymnastics Coaches Amid Controversy

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has issued suspensions to renowned gymnastics coaches Al Fong and Armine Barutyan due to allegations of physical and emotional misconduct, as per the organization's disciplinary records. The couple, who established Great American Gymnastics Express (GAGE) in Blue Springs, Missouri, have coached numerous Olympic and world medalists over decades.

Fong is suspended until December 22, 2030, whereas Barutyan, previously a gymnast for the Soviet Union, received a one-year suspension. GAGE expressed disagreement with these findings and announced intentions to contest the decision, expressing support for SafeSport's mission while disputing the determinations made without eyewitness testimony.

SafeSport was contacted by Reuters for comment. Barutyan was recently part of the U.S. coaching team at the Junior World Championships and Junior Pan American Games. Should respondents seek arbitration, an independent arbitrator will determine the outcome of the sanctions. Fong's career has faced prior scrutiny due to tragic incidents involving former trainees.