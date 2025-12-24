Tragedy Strikes: Explosion at Philadelphia Nursing Home

A catastrophic explosion rocked a nursing home near Philadelphia, leaving at least two people dead and part of the facility in ruins, according to officials. Flames erupted from the site, trapping several individuals and prompting a rapid response from emergency services.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro confirmed the casualties during a press conference following the incident at the Bristol Health & Rehab Center. The blast took place amid an investigation into a reported gas leak, though the precise cause and the full extent of the destruction are yet to be ascertained.

Residents near the site described hearing a 'loud kaboom,' like an aircraft crashing, followed by a scene of fire and chaos. The explosion appeared to have originated in the kitchen area, and while some managed to escape, not all were as fortunate. An inquiry into the incident has been launched as officials work to determine the exact circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)