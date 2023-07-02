Left Menu

Mission Gaganyaan: First batch of crew module recovery divers complete training

Utilising the state-of-the-art facility, the team comprising Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos underwent recovery training of crew modules in varied sea conditions, read the read Ministry of Defence press release.

ANI | Updated: 02-07-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 02-07-2023 16:45 IST
Mission Gaganyaan: First batch of crew module recovery divers complete training
Mission Gaganyaan: First batch of crew module recovery divers complete training (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The first batch of the crew recovery team of Mission Gaganyaan has completed phase-1 of training at the Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kerala's Kochi. Utilising the state-of-the-art facility, the team comprising Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos underwent recovery training of crew modules in varied sea conditions, read the read Ministry of Defence press release.

The two weeks training capsule covered a brief on the conduct of the mission, actions to be taken during medical exigencies and familiarisation with different aircraft and their rescue equipment. The training also validated the SOPs formulated jointly by the Indian Navy and ISRO. On the concluding day, Dr Mohan M, Director of Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO witnessed the recovery demonstration and interacted with the team, added the release.

The team trained at WSTF will now be involved in the recovery of test launches planned by ISRO in the forthcoming months. The Recovery training is planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in the harbour and open sea conditions.

The recovery operations were led by the Indian Navy in coordination with other government agencies, added the release. Earlier, the Crew Module Recovery Model was formally handed over to Indian Navy at its state-of-the-art Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at INS Garuda, Kochi.

The Indian Navy will also assist ISRO by undertaking a series of trials to fine-tune the Standard Operating Procedures for training the crew and recovery teams of Gaganyaan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematurity

Researchers reveal how non-invasive approach predicts retinopathy of prematu...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; Exclusive-Gambia families sue Indian drugmaker after cough syrup deaths and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023