Mission Gaganyaan: First batch of crew module recovery divers complete training

The first batch of the crew recovery team of Mission Gaganyaan has completed phase-1 of training at the Indian Navy's Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at Kerala's Kochi. Utilising the state-of-the-art facility, the team comprising Indian Naval Divers and Marine Commandos underwent recovery training of crew modules in varied sea conditions, read the read Ministry of Defence press release.

The two weeks training capsule covered a brief on the conduct of the mission, actions to be taken during medical exigencies and familiarisation with different aircraft and their rescue equipment. The training also validated the SOPs formulated jointly by the Indian Navy and ISRO. On the concluding day, Dr Mohan M, Director of Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO witnessed the recovery demonstration and interacted with the team, added the release.

The team trained at WSTF will now be involved in the recovery of test launches planned by ISRO in the forthcoming months. The Recovery training is planned in incremental phases starting from unmanned recovery to manned recovery training in the harbour and open sea conditions.

The recovery operations were led by the Indian Navy in coordination with other government agencies, added the release. Earlier, the Crew Module Recovery Model was formally handed over to Indian Navy at its state-of-the-art Water Survival Training Facility (WSTF) at INS Garuda, Kochi.

The Indian Navy will also assist ISRO by undertaking a series of trials to fine-tune the Standard Operating Procedures for training the crew and recovery teams of Gaganyaan. (ANI)

