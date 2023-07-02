"Soon expert committee will submit draft", says Uttrakhand CM on Uniform Civil Code

As the debate grows over whether India needs a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday said that soon the UCC expert committee examining the subject will submit the draft. "As per the promise made to the state's people, today on June 30, the committee formed to prepare the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has completed its work. Soon Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. Jai Hind, Jai Uttarakhand!" he tweeted.

The UCC calls for the formulation of one law for India, which would be applicable to all religious communities in matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption. "It's been over a year since the UCC Committee has been functioning. They have talked to more than 2,35,000 people and listed their views. They have also talked to different organizations from various regions, cultural outfits, and other stakeholders. Many intellectuals in the society have also given their opinions. The UCC committee has complied with all the comments and opinions in the draft. The Committee informed us on June 30 that they had completed the draft. They will soon submit the final draft. After this, it will be put through for legal review and then we will move towards implementation", CM Dhami added further.

Speaking to the media, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It's provision has been made in Article 44 of the Indian Constitution and we are not going to change someone's ongoing custom. The drafting committee has spoken to people across the country seeking suggestions from stakeholders and intellectuals over the past year." It would help end gender discrimination on religious grounds and strengthen the secular fabric of the nation. It will protect the vulnerable sections of society.

Women have been denied via personal laws in the name of socio-cultural-religious traditions. Therefore UCC could bring all communities together to ensure women the right to a dignified life and control over their life. Further talking about his meeting with Defence Minister on developmental projects related to national security Dhami said, "Yesterday, I had a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Pithoragarh has a landing strip and for its extension, our cabinet decided to hand over this to the defence."

"Just like this, Dharchula and Joshimath also have military helipads which are being operated by the military, but at times the state also needs them, so to seek permission I have words with the defence minister. I also thanked the Defence Minister for opening a CDS canteen and an Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme centre in Rudraprayag, which has more than 30,000 soldiers," Dhami added. Expansion of Dehradun's Jollygrant airport is also being done and for that 21-acre land is of NTRO's land is being used, so we decided to give land to NTRO at some other place. (ANI)

