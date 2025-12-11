Uttarakhand's Battle Against Human-Wildlife Conflict: CM Dhami Takes Decisive Action

In a bold move to tackle rising human-wildlife conflicts in Pauri district, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has removed Divisional Forest Officer Abhimanyu Singh from his position. The decision comes amid increasing incidents that have alarmed residents and prompted government intervention.

During a critical review of the Forest Department, the Chief Minister underscored the urgent need for coordinated efforts among government, administrative, and forest officials to address the issue. Dhami urged the Forest Department to ensure a rapid response, with teams reaching incident sites within 30 minutes and officials held accountable.

To safeguard affected areas, Dhami instructed the provision of escorts for school children, financial aid for victims, and policy formulation for families losing a member in wildlife conflicts. The Chief Minister also highlighted the importance of new technology and community engagement in preventing incidents.