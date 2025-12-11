Uttarakhand's Four-Year Milestone: CM Dhami's Era of Transformation

A significant seminar was convened at Soban Singh Jeena University, Almora, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Satpal Singh Bisht. The event marked the completion of four years of governance under Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. Experts from diverse fields gathered to assess the state's progress and shared insights on the government's performance.

Chief Minister Dhami, addressing the audience on Wednesday, described his tenure's decisions as exceptional and beneficial to the state. Two publications, authored by his Media Coordinator Madan Mohan Sati, were unveiled. Vice-Chancellor Bisht praised Dhami as a unifying leader and acknowledged the state's achievements in the past four years.

The seminar, held in the university's Mathematics Department Auditorium, aimed to review the state's developmental strides, evaluate welfare initiatives, and discuss future priorities. Participants highlighted achievements in sustainable development, mining reforms, and innovative laws, attributing the state's accelerated growth to Dhami's leadership in coordination with the Central Government.

Under Dhami's administration, Uttarakhand has witnessed significant progress in several sectors, including education and employment. Innovations like model schools and transparent recruitment processes were praised. The administration's drive for good governance was noted, emphasizing digital reforms and efficient public service delivery, benefiting citizens directly.

Women's empowerment has surged through initiatives like the Lakhpati Didi project. Infrastructure improvements in roads, water, and health were acknowledged alongside efforts in tourism and rural development. The government's comprehensive welfare programs continue to uplift marginalized communities with special focus on inclusivity and empowerment.

The seminar concluded with a commitment to refining policies based on the constructive suggestions received. Participants remained confident in Uttarakhand's trajectory of growth and unity under CM Dhami's guidance, foreseeing continued development and prosperity for the state.

Key figures such as Neeraj Bawari, Ganga Bisht, and Ajay Verma were present, underscoring the seminar's significance in shaping Uttarakhand's future. (ANI)