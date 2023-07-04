Left Menu

Assam: Minor raped and murdered in Kamrup, accused arrested

According to the reports, the accused, Babul Tumung, allegedly raped and killed the minor girl and dumped her body in the Digaru River in the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district on June 28. Later, police recovered the body from the river.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested a man for the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in the Sonapur area of Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district. The arrested person was identified as Babul Tumung, and he is an autorickshaw driver.

The victim was a student in Class 9. According to the reports, the accused, Babul Tumung, allegedly raped and killed the minor girl and dumped her body in the Digaru River in the Sonapur area in Kamrup (Metro) district on June 28. Later, police recovered the body from the river.

Following the incident, police on July 2 arrested the accused person, and during interrogation, he confessed that he had committed the crime. On Sunday, a large number of people gathered at the Sonapur police station and demanded capital punishment for the accused.

"First I raped her and then killed her. I threw her body into the river," Babul Tumung confessed to his crime. A local woman said that locals have demanded capital punishment for the accused.

"Police arrested the accused person within 24 hours. Now the administration should take appropriate measures to punish the accused. We demand that capital punishment be given to the accused. The accused raped and murdered the girl. If he is released, someone else will do such a crime after seeing him," the local woman said. "The accused was produced before the court, and the court sent him for two days of police custody, said Surjeet Singh Panesar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Guwahati.

"During interrogation, the accused confessed that he committed the crime. We are collecting all evidence," said the police. (ANI)

