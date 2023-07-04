Heroine worth Rs 14.20 cr seized at Hyderabad Airport

Left Menu

"A total of 2027 grammes of Heroin valued at approx. Rs. 14.2 crore in the international market were seized. The passenger has been arrested under the NDPS Act, 1985, and remanded to judicial custody by the Court. Diligent, alert, and prompt action by the Hyderabad Customs officers has resulted in this huge catch of narcotics. Based on Passenger Profiling and meticulous observation, the officers of Hyderabad Customs at RGIA identified and intercepted the Republic of Burundi national (a female passenger, aged about 43 Years), who arrived from Nairobi (via Sharjah) by Air Arabia Airways Flight No.G9-458 on July 2, 2023," said the official.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 08:28 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 08:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad Customs arrested a person and seized heroin weighing 2027 grams worth Rs 14.2 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. The arrested passenger carrying the drugs is a Burundi national who arrived from Nairobi to Hyderabad on Sunday, July 2.

The drugs were concealed in each of the walls/layers of the handbag and buttons of dresses and soaps the accused was carrying.

"On examination of the baggage of the pax, it was observed that Eight traditional African dresses, One ladies' handbag, and three soaps contained in the baggage appeared to be heavier than normal weight. On the careful opening of the side walls/layers of the dresses, ladies' handbags, and soaps, black/clear plastic packets/pouches concealed in each of the walls/layers of the handbag and buttons of dresses and soaps were found. Opening said packets contained brownish white powder, Which upon testing appeared to be heroin, a narcotic drug that is prohibited under the NDPS Act, 1985, the official further added. Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

