Delcy Rodriguez: The Tiger Roaring in Venezuela's Political Arena

Venezuela's vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, is under the spotlight following reports of President Nicolas Maduro's capture by U.S. forces, as indicated by U.S. President Donald Trump. A staunch defender of Venezuela's socialist regime, Rodriguez has an extensive political background and a family legacy rooted in left-wing activism.

A Caracas native, Rodriguez works closely with her brother, Jorge Rodriguez, and has served in various high-profile roles including finance and oil minister, alongside her current vice-presidential duties. This has positioned her as a significant figure in the economically beleaguered nation.

Despite her notable influence and responsibilities, she has called on the U.S. to provide proof of Maduro's well-being amidst the political upheaval. Her rise through political ranks, designer fashion affinity, and previous tenure as foreign minister reflect her complex role in Venezuelan politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)