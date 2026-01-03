Left Menu

Political Firestorm: Maharashtra Congress Calls for Minister's Resignation over Passport Scandal

Maharashtra Congress President Harshwardhan Sapkal demands Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol's resignation over allegations of aiding criminal Nilesh Ghaywal's passport issuance. Sapkal accuses the ruling coalition of double standards, questioning Ajit Pawar's justification of criminally charged candidates' election tickets and calling for a CBI probe into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:42 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:42 IST
Political Firestorm: Maharashtra Congress Calls for Minister's Resignation over Passport Scandal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for the resignation of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, amid allegations of Mohol's involvement in issuing a passport to criminal Nilesh Ghaywal. Mohol has refuted these claims, but Sapkal insists on a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's comments at a recent press conference, Sapkal criticized the ruling coalition's double standards. Pawar previously defended the decision to field candidates with criminal backgrounds in the upcoming civic polls, deflecting accusations against him and suggesting that culpability must be legally established.

Sapkal also hit out at the electoral process, urging the Election Commission to address allegations against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, accused of violations during poll preparations. While Narwekar dismisses the charges, Sapkal claims they reflect bias in favor of the BJP, as municipal elections approach.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

Tragedy Strikes on Gondia-Kohmara Road: A Tale of Loss and Survival

 India
2
Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

Delhi Government's Sweet Deal: Free Sugar for Antyodaya Families

 India
3
Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

Tragic Demise: Uncovering the Mystery Behind Gurmeet Singh's Death

 India
4
Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

Tragic Collision: Bus Crash Leads to Fatality in Bhubaneswar

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026