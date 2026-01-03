Political Firestorm: Maharashtra Congress Calls for Minister's Resignation over Passport Scandal

Maharashtra Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for the resignation of Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, amid allegations of Mohol's involvement in issuing a passport to criminal Nilesh Ghaywal. Mohol has refuted these claims, but Sapkal insists on a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

Referring to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's comments at a recent press conference, Sapkal criticized the ruling coalition's double standards. Pawar previously defended the decision to field candidates with criminal backgrounds in the upcoming civic polls, deflecting accusations against him and suggesting that culpability must be legally established.

Sapkal also hit out at the electoral process, urging the Election Commission to address allegations against Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, accused of violations during poll preparations. While Narwekar dismisses the charges, Sapkal claims they reflect bias in favor of the BJP, as municipal elections approach.