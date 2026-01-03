Maoist Commander Surrenders: Major Blow to Insurgency
Maoist leader Badse Sukka and 19 others surrendered to Telangana police, weakening the CPI (Maoist) insurgency. The group handed over weapons linked to high-profile attacks. Raji Reddy, another leader, also surrendered. They qualify for Rs 1.82 crore in rewards under the surrender and rehabilitation policy.
In a major development impacting the Maoist insurgency, notable commander Badse Sukka, alias Deva, alongside 19 members of the underground cadres, has surrendered to Telangana police.
This strategic move signifies a severe setback for the People's Liberation Guerrilla Army and the Telangana State committee of the CPI (Maoist) party. Upon surrender, the group relinquished arms caches associated with figures like Hiduma and Badse, as confirmed by a police press release on Saturday.
Senior figure Kankanala Raji Reddy, also known as Venkatesh, joined in the surrender. As a senior leader in the CPI (Maoist) since 2003, Badse has played key roles in high-profile militant operations, including the Jhiram Ghati ambush. The surrendered members, now eligible for a reward total of Rs 1.82 crore, are poised to reintegrate into society with support from the Telangana government's rehabilitation policy.
