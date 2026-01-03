Election Controversy: Inducement Scandal Rocks Pune Civic Polls

Elections in Pune have become embroiled in controversy as police booked Kiran Chandere, son of a Nationalist Congress Party candidate, along with 13 others. Allegations of offering inducements to voters in the Baner area have surfaced just ahead of the civic polls.

Officials from the Baner police station reported that Chandere and the group were charged under sections 223, 171, and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for violating the model code of conduct. The authorities discovered a voters list and additional documents in the group's possession.

The incident gained public attention after related videos went viral on social media. The Pune civic polls are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting set for the following day. These elections involve 1,166 candidates vying across 165 seats in 41 wards.

