Mumbai Airport: CISF detects foreign currency worth Rs 3 Crores

On physical checking of the bag, 14,22,500 Dirham worth approximately INR 3 Crore was found. On enquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2023 23:35 IST | Created: 04-07-2023 23:35 IST
Dirham recovered by CISF at Mumbai Airport. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A passenger travelling from Mumbai to Dubai was nabbed at Mumbai International Airport on Tuesday after a CISF personnel noticed foreign currency in a bag while it was on a conveyor belt. During the Pre-Embarkation Security Check (PESC) at the Security Hold Area (SHA) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, the CISF personnel noticed a suspicious image of currency notes inside a handbag of a passenger, according to a press statement.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel immediately stopped the conveyor belt and took the bag for a thorough physical check. The passenger was later identified as Palekar Liyakat Abdulla who was supposed to travel from Mumbai to Dubai on Emirates Airlines Flight. On physical checking of the bag, 14,22,500 Dirham worth approximately Rs 3 Crore was found. On inquiry, the passenger could not produce any valid document for carrying such an amount of foreign currency.

After that, the said passenger and the recovered high volume of foreign currency worth approximately Rs 3 Crore were handed over to Custom Officials for further action. Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Airport Customs seized narcotics worth Rs 12.98 crore weighing about 1.3 kilograms from a foreign national, said the officials on Monday.

According to Customs, the contraband was concealed in a false cavity of a duffle bag. The passenger was arrested and the matter is being investigated, added the Customs officials.

"We have arrested the passenger and further investigation is ongoing," they said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

