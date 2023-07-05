Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on plea of NSCN-IN leader Alemla Jamir seeking regular bail

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to National Investigation Agency (NIA) on a plea moved by National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Issac Muivah (NSCN-IN) faction leader Alemla Jamir. She has sought regular bail. Her bail was dismissed by the trial court. The matter has been listed on August 1. A division bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Gaurang Kant issued a notice to NIA and sought its response to the plea.

Advocate Tanveer Ahmed Mir and advocate Kartik Venu appeared for Jamir. She has challenged the order of the trial court denying her bail. Her bail was dismissed on December 12, 2022, by the Special NIA court.

The trial court had noted in the order, "There is also evidence showing the running of a parallel government which was never acknowledged under any peace accord. All these clearly established that the accusation against the applicants/accused appears to be true and authenticated." The court had found that there is evidence of the transfer of a huge amount by Jamir and another accused Masasasong AO to be used in terrorist activities of NSCN (IM) at the instance of Phungthing Shimrang who is still absconding to China. Coupled with the fact that arms and ammunition were recovered at the instance of Jamir.

"Moreover, the husband of Jamir is already absconding to China as such there is the likelihood of applicants/accused fleeing away from the judicial process and influencing local witnesses also. As such no case is made out for grant of bail", the special court noted in the order on December 12, 2022 Her default bail plea was also dismissed by the trial court on July 3, 2020. Her appeal against the order was also dismissed by the Delhi High Court on May 1, 2023.

It is alleged that the petitioner was detained at IGI Airport on December 17, 2019, with a cash of Rs 72 lakh. She could not explain the source of the money. NIA had arrested her for alleged terror funding under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The agency has already filed a charge sheet. The matter is at the stage of evidence. It is alleged that money was to be used for carrying out operations of the terrorist gang NSCN (IM) and other terrorist activities in India, an FIR was registered by Special Cell on 17.12.2019 for offences U/S 10, 13,17,18, 20 & 21 of the UAPA.

Later, the investigation into the matter was taken over by NIA after orders from MHA. A case of money laundering was also registered by the ED under PMLA. The court has framed charges for an alleged money laundering case. This matter is at the stage of evidence. (ANI)

