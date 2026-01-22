Philippines Hosts Crucial Myanmar Stakeholders Meeting
The Philippines recently hosted a 'stakeholders' meeting' in Manila, bringing together various political and ethnic groups from Myanmar. The gathering aimed to encourage discussions on the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan for Myanmar. Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro led the event but did not disclose the represented groups.
In a significant diplomatic initiative, the Philippines has opened its doors to various political and ethnic factions from Myanmar for a 'stakeholders' meeting' held in Manila. This unprecedented effort underscores the regional commitment to forging a path toward peace and stability within Myanmar's tense political landscape.
Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Ma. Theresa Lazaro, who currently serves as ASEAN's special envoy on the Myanmar crisis, spearheaded the meeting. In her statement on the social media platform X, Lazaro highlighted the importance of engaging in active, constructive, and meaningful dialogue about the ASEAN Five-Point Consensus, a peace plan that ASEAN member states hope to implement successfully.
Despite the crucial nature of this gathering, Lazaro refrained from specifying the particular groups in attendance. However, this meeting marks a step forward in regional collaboration, aiming to resolve ongoing tensions and promoting diplomatic engagements in Southeast Asia.
