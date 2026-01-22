Texas Jury Acquits Officer in Uvalde Shooting Case

A Texas jury acquitted former police officer Adrian Gonzales on Wednesday in connection to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting, where 19 students and two teachers lost their lives. Gonzales faced 29 counts of felony child endangerment, accused of failing to intervene in the initial moments of the crisis.

The decision was reached after seven hours of jury deliberation, marking a rare trial involving a police officer's actions during a mass shooting. The shooter, an 18-year-old former student, was eventually killed by other law enforcement personnel.

During closing arguments, Special Prosecutor Bill Turner argued that Gonzales neglected his duty by not confronting the gunman immediately. Defense attorney Jason Goss countered, claiming the prosecutors attempted to scapegoat Gonzales to account for the tragic events of the day.

(With inputs from agencies.)