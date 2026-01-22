Left Menu

BitGo Sets Sights High with IPO Pricing Above Market Expectations

BitGo Holdings announces its IPO pricing at $18 per share, exceeding the anticipated range, potentially raising $212.8 million. The company's valuation could exceed $2 billion. The IPO involves 11.8 million shares, with Goldman Sachs and Citigroup leading. BitGo will list on the NYSE under the symbol "BTGO".

Updated: 22-01-2026 07:51 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:51 IST
BitGo Holdings has boldly set its initial public offering price at $18 per share, surpassing the previously marketed range, according to Bloomberg News sources.

The company and its partners aim to raise $212.8 million, which would value the digital asset firm at more than $2 billion, as per filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Palo Alto-based organization and its existing shareholders are releasing 11.8 million shares. With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup spearheading the underwriting, BitGo is making its debut on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "BTGO".

(With inputs from agencies.)

