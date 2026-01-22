Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Buries New Zealand Campground

A landslide has struck Beachside Holiday Park in New Zealand's North Island, prompting a concerted rescue operation by emergency teams. The devastating event unfolded Thursday morning at the base of Mount Maunganui, notorious for landslides due to its geological features.

Emergency services were dispatched immediately after the landslide hit, with the region's police superintendent, Tim Anderson, indicating that the number of individuals unaccounted for remains in single digits. Despite hearing voices initially, rescuers, led by Fire and Emergency NZ commander William Pike, were forced to withdraw due to unstable conditions.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed that rescue efforts are ongoing, as heavy rains continue to lash the region. Mayor Mahe Drysdale noted that confusion persists with some campground residents leaving the site without notifying local authorities, complicating the rescue mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)