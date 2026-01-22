Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Landslide Buries New Zealand Campground

A landslide hit Beachside Holiday Park on New Zealand's North Island, leading to a rescue mission for those buried. Emergency services responded after the slide at Mount Maunganui. No survivors were found hours later. Mayor and officials at the scene said some left the campground without telling authorities.

A landslide has struck Beachside Holiday Park in New Zealand's North Island, prompting a concerted rescue operation by emergency teams. The devastating event unfolded Thursday morning at the base of Mount Maunganui, notorious for landslides due to its geological features.

Emergency services were dispatched immediately after the landslide hit, with the region's police superintendent, Tim Anderson, indicating that the number of individuals unaccounted for remains in single digits. Despite hearing voices initially, rescuers, led by Fire and Emergency NZ commander William Pike, were forced to withdraw due to unstable conditions.

Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell confirmed that rescue efforts are ongoing, as heavy rains continue to lash the region. Mayor Mahe Drysdale noted that confusion persists with some campground residents leaving the site without notifying local authorities, complicating the rescue mission.

