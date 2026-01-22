Landslide Strikes New Zealand Campsite as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc

Rescue operations are underway in New Zealand after a devastating landslide hit a campsite amid torrential rains, leaving several people, including children, missing. The heavy downpour has wreaked havoc, causing damage and power outages along the North Island's eastern seaboard.

The landslide occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time at a popular site in Mount Maunganui. Eyewitness Nix Jaques described hearing a loud noise as the land barreled down onto campers. Emergency services detected signs of life but had to withdraw due to the risk of further ground movement.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, as another landslide hit nearby Papamoa, leaving two more people missing. Elsewhere, a person was swept away in a vehicle north of Auckland. Despite the chaos, officials commend the swift response, which allowed for timely evacuations and reduced potential casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)