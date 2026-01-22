Left Menu

Landslide Strikes New Zealand Campsite as Torrential Rains Cause Havoc

In New Zealand, rescue workers are searching for missing people, including children, after a landslide hit a campsite in Mount Maunganui. Torrential rains caused widespread damage, leaving thousands without power. Emergency services detected signs of life in the debris but paused rescue operations due to concerns of further slips.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2026 07:46 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 07:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rescue operations are underway in New Zealand after a devastating landslide hit a campsite amid torrential rains, leaving several people, including children, missing. The heavy downpour has wreaked havoc, causing damage and power outages along the North Island's eastern seaboard.

The landslide occurred at 9:30 a.m. local time at a popular site in Mount Maunganui. Eyewitness Nix Jaques described hearing a loud noise as the land barreled down onto campers. Emergency services detected signs of life but had to withdraw due to the risk of further ground movement.

Authorities are actively monitoring the situation, as another landslide hit nearby Papamoa, leaving two more people missing. Elsewhere, a person was swept away in a vehicle north of Auckland. Despite the chaos, officials commend the swift response, which allowed for timely evacuations and reduced potential casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

