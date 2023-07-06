Left Menu

July 15 to be the last date for getting crop insurance for maize and paddy in Himachal

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 06-07-2023 16:08 IST | Created: 06-07-2023 15:48 IST
July 15 to be the last date for getting crop insurance for maize and paddy in Himachal
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has fixed July 15 as the last date for getting crop insurance for kharif crops -- maize and paddy, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, V K Soni directed all the concerned officers to publicize the scheme through all mediums so that the maximum number of farmers can get the benefit, a release issued here said.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is being run by the Agriculture Insurance Company in the district, Soni said, adding that the total insured amount for maize and paddy crops is Rs 60,000 per hectare, for which the premium has been fixed at 11 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

He has also told the representatives of the insurance company to visit the training camps organized by the agriculture and other departments to make the farmers aware of the scheme.

Farmers can contact the district manager of the Agriculture Insurance Company at 98570-75081 for any clarifications related to the crop insurance scheme.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [Consumer Reports]

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted - LivPure Weight Loss Pills Safe to Use? [...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financial controls; AstraZeneca shares drop as lung cancer trial update lags expectations and more

Health News Roundup: British lawmakers say new health agency had weak financ...

 Global
4
Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

Bitcoin Trading System Impacts on the Businesses of Iceland

 Iceland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Communication: Exploring the Depths of Digital Dialogue

The Magic Behind Artificial Intelligence: Understanding How It Works and Its Impact on the World

United We Stand: Reflecting on the Spirit of Independence Day Throughout American History

Caught in the Web: How Digitalization Hooks and Addicts Humans

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023