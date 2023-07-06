July 15 to be the last date for getting crop insurance for maize and paddy in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has fixed July 15 as the last date for getting crop insurance for kharif crops -- maize and paddy, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Director, Agriculture, V K Soni directed all the concerned officers to publicize the scheme through all mediums so that the maximum number of farmers can get the benefit, a release issued here said.

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is being run by the Agriculture Insurance Company in the district, Soni said, adding that the total insured amount for maize and paddy crops is Rs 60,000 per hectare, for which the premium has been fixed at 11 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

He has also told the representatives of the insurance company to visit the training camps organized by the agriculture and other departments to make the farmers aware of the scheme.

Farmers can contact the district manager of the Agriculture Insurance Company at 98570-75081 for any clarifications related to the crop insurance scheme.

