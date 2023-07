BRIEF-IMF Executive Board Approves US$3 Billion Stand-By Arrangement For Pakistan

* IMF EXECUTIVE BOARD APPROVES US$3 BILLION STAND-BY ARRANGEMENT FOR PAKISTAN

* IMF- THE PROGRAM WILL FOCUS ON MPLEMENTATION OF THE FY24 BUDGET TO FACILITATE PAKISTAN’S NEEDED FISCAL ADJUSTMENT AND ENSURE DEBT SUSTAINABILITY * IMF- EXECUTIVE BOARD’S APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR AN IMMEDIATE DISBURSEMENT OF SDR894 MILLION (OR ABOUT US$1.2 BILLION) FOR PAKISTAN

* IMF- THE REMAINING AMOUNT WILL BE PHASED OVER THE PROGRAM'S DURATION, SUBJECT TO TWO QUARTERLY REVIEWS. Source text for Eikon: [https://bit.ly/46XbMlA]

