Health Ministry eases COVID-19 guidelines, drops RT-PCR testing for International flyers

As the COVID-19 case witnessed a steady decline, the Union Health Ministry has relaxed COVID-19 guidelines for international visitors and has decided to drop the earlier requirement for RT-PCR based testing of a random two per cent subset of international travellers. The new guidelines come into effect from midnight of July 20.

"The earlier requirements for RT-PCR based testing of a random 2 per cent subset of international travellers to India now stands dropped," said the government note. However, the earlier advice for precautionary measures will be followed in the context of COVID-19 by airlines as well as international travellers shall continue to apply.

The updated guidelines have been made available on the official website of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare official website. "The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare continues to follow the COVID-19 scenario closely," mentioned the official statement.

India reported 49 fresh covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload at 1,464, according to an update by the health ministry on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)