Ahmedabad accident: Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people sent to judicial remand

A court here on Friday sent Tathya Patel, the driver who allegedly crushed nine people to death by his speeding luxury car on the ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad, to judicial remand till Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 22-07-2023 09:24 IST | Created: 22-07-2023 09:24 IST
Accused Tathya Patel brought to crime spot on Thursday (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A Gujarat court on Friday sent Tathya Patel, the driver who allegedly crushed nine people to death by his speeding luxury car on the ISKCON Bridge in Ahmedabad, to judicial remand till Sunday. The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

The accident took place at around 1 am at the ISKCON bridge on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar highway on Thursday morning. According to police, nine people were crushed to death when a speeding car hit a crowd gathered there following an accident between another vehicle and a truck.

Earlier on Thursday, after the arrest, Gujarat Police brought accused Tathya Patel and his father to the crime spot where the accident occurred. In the video accused was seen apologising with folded hands after being brought to the spot.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday held a high-level meeting following the tragic accident and instructed officials to take strict action against the accused. In the high-level meeting, it was decided that the case would be heard on a priority basis and the charge sheet will be presented within a week. The case will be tried in the fast-track court by appointing a special public prosecutor, said the official statement.

The Chief Minister clearly stated that the state government is fully committed to taking action, including strict punitive measures against the culprits involved in this road accident, so that incidents like this are not repeated and set an example in society. Taking note of the accident, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

Patel also gave immediate instructions to Health Minister Rushikesh Patel to reach Sola Civil Hospital to help the families of the victims, who reached there and assisted in the arrangements, including treatment. CM Bhupendra Patel also gave instructions to the Chief Secretary to strengthen coordination between police, road building, urban development department and local authorities regarding CCTV camera networks and light poles on highways of cities to monitor the speed of vehicles on highways across the state, including highways passing through cities, read the official statement further. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

