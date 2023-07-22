"Bureaucrats should not cross Laxman Rekha": Himachal PWD Minister

Himachal Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Saturday warned the state's bureaucrats not to cross the 'Laxman Rekha', adding that arbitrariness of the officers will not be tolerated. Himachal PWD minister said the officers of his department were working as per their convenience.

Addressing media persons in Shimla, Singh said, "Arbitrariness of the officers will not be tolerated. Bureaucrats need to follow the directions of the public representatives and the government but they are working as per their convenience." Singh further stated that he has the highest regards for bureacracy but there has to be equal coordination between the state government and officials.

"I have the highest regard for the state's bureaucracy but there has to be coordination with the government and officials. The officials will not be allowed to make decisions as per their will. Bureaucrats won't be allowed to work against public interest," the minister said. Thanking Union Minister for Road transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, for approving Rs 300 crores for the restoration of bridges in the disaster-hit state, the minister said, "The Union government has assured a grant of Rs 300 crores under Bharat Setu Yojana for restoration of bridges. I would like to thank Nitin Gadkari for this," he said.

"I would also like to thank the Union Rural development Minister Giriraj Singh for sanctioning Rs 2,800 crore for building roads in the rural areas of the state under PMGSY," he added. He also said a loss to public infrastructure and the state economy from the rains and landslides has been pegged at Rs 8000 crores.

"The loss, with regard to bridges and roads, has been estimated at Rs 2000 crores," he said. (ANI)

