Heliport is being planned for development at Gurugram by Haryana Govt: Jyotiraditya Scindia in Rajya Sabha

Helihub or Heliport is being planned for development at Gurugram by the Government of Haryana, in consultation with Pawan Hans Ltd, a Central Public Sector Enterprise(CPSE), Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday. Responding to a query in written, Scindia said "Site selection is being done by the State Government of Haryana and feasibility survey is being done by Pawan Hans Ltd".

Scindia said the development of a Heli-hub in Gurugram will provide helicopter connectivity to the residents of various parts of Haryana to the National Capital Region. "Multi-modal connectivity to the National Capital Region is likely to enhance the business interests of the state along with the development of industry and efficient corporate movement," the Civil Aviation Minister said while responding to the question asked by Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma.

"It is also expected to give a boost to the helicopter MRO industry in the region," added Scindia when asked about the objectives, timeline and allocation of funds for the construction of a heliport in Gurugram, which includes plans for a terminal accommodating one hundred individuals, several hangars and a workshop; as well as the data on the potential economic and infrastructural benefits it aims to bring to the region.(ANI)

