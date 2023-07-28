A RESOUNDING SUCCESS AT THE SEAFOOD TECHNICAL CONCLAVE & SGS'S LOYAL PATRON AWARDS EVENT

SGS India recently organized the highly anticipated Seafood Technical Conclave & SGS's Loyal Patron Awards event. The event, held at ITC Murali Park, Vijayawada on July 18, 2023, brought together key stakeholders from the seafood industry to discuss and recognize advancements in seafood safety, sustainability, and quality.

The Seafood Technical Conclave served as a platform for industry professionals to share knowledge, exchange ideas, and address critical challenges faced by the seafood sector. The event featured insightful keynote speeches, knowledgeable presentations, and interactive sessions led by thought leaders of SGS.

The conclave covered various aspects of the seafood industry, including emerging trends, best practices in quality assurance, sustainable sourcing, social responsibilities, and supply chain management. Participants gained valuable insights into the latest trends, regulations, and innovations shaping the seafood market.

A key highlight of the event was the prestigious 'SGS's Loyal Patron Awards,' which recognized the excellence and best practices of seafood customers of SGS. These awards acknowledged organizations and individuals who have made noteworthy commitments to ensuring the highest standards of the seafood industry and have been associated with SGS for a long time.

''We are thrilled to have organized such a successful Seafood Technical Conclave & SGS's Loyal Patron Awards,'' said Mr. Nilesh Jadhav, Business Director of SGS India. ''This event provided an invaluable platform for professionals in the seafood industry to come together, learn from each other, and celebrate the remarkable achievements in this dynamic sector. We are proud to be at the forefront of promoting safety, sustainability, and quality in the seafood supply chain.'' SGS India's commitment to promoting responsible seafood practices and ensuring consumer confidence in the quality and safety of seafood products was evident throughout the event. As a leading provider of inspection, verification, testing, and certification services, SGS India continues to play a vital role in supporting the seafood industry's journey towards sustainability and excellence.

