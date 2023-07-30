AIIMS holds first-ever Transplant Games to raise awareness about organ donation

The Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences Centre of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Sunday organised the first-ever Transplant Games to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation in treating heart failure. The event also celebrated the post-transplant health of heart transplant recipients. The games were organized as a precursor to the National Heart Transplant Day, celebrated on August 3, commemorating the first successful deceased heart transplant performed in India at AIIMS in 1994.

Neeraj Yadav, a Paralympic Athlete, was the Guest of Honor of the day and opened the Games with a Tug-of-War between participants, in the presence of Dr M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS. Comprising a series of competitive games, including badminton, table tennis and chess, the event saw enthusiastic participation from transplant recipients, families of organ donors and medical staff.

Yadav, speaking at the event stated, “For patients of heart failure, a heart transplant can provide a second chance at life. The Transplant Games at AIIMS remind us of the need to raise awareness around the worthy cause of organ donation while celebrating the incredible spirit, bravery and zeal for life of every transplant recipient. Each participant in the Games is a testament to the transformative power of transplantation surgeries in treating organ failure, inspiring us all to work together towards a healthier and more compassionate society.” Dr M. Srinivas, Director, AIIMS said, "The heart is one of the most vital organs in the human body, and its failure can be a life-threatening condition. We are proud of AIIMS’ medical teams for conducting 85 successful heart transplants, which is a remarkable achievement. We are also committed to supporting patients waiting for transplants. By celebrating Transplant Games, we not only commemorate the lives saved through heart transplantations but also reaffirm our commitment to raising awareness about the vital importance of organ donation.”

Heart transplants play a critical role in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), which are the leading cause of death and disability in the country. Around 10 million patients in India suffer from heart failure, of whom 50,000 require heart transplants. However, the number of heart transplants performed each year in the country remains at 90-100. This means that approximately only 0.2 pc of patients in need of a transplant are able to undergo the life-saving procedure. The low number of organ donations, due to lack of awareness around the cause is a major factor contributing to the gap between the availability of organs for transplants and demand for transplantation. (ANI)

