Supreme Court Reaffirms Justice for Unnao Rape Survivor
The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. The apex court, in response to a CBI plea, issued a notice to Sengar. This decision addresses nationwide concerns over justice and accountability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:17 IST
- Country:
- India
The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction on Monday when the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's suspension of convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence, reinforcing her faith in the judiciary.
The apex court responded to a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging the high court's ruling, by issuing a notice to Sengar, demanding his response to the case.
Sengar, a former legislator from Unnao, had been convicted and sentenced in 2017, a case that sparked widespread outrage and prompted discussions on the justice system and political responsibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
