Supreme Court Reaffirms Justice for Unnao Rape Survivor

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction on Monday when the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's suspension of convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence, reinforcing her faith in the judiciary.

The apex court responded to a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging the high court's ruling, by issuing a notice to Sengar, demanding his response to the case.

Sengar, a former legislator from Unnao, had been convicted and sentenced in 2017, a case that sparked widespread outrage and prompted discussions on the justice system and political responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)