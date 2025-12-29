Left Menu

Supreme Court Reaffirms Justice for Unnao Rape Survivor

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction after the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's suspension of Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence. The apex court, in response to a CBI plea, issued a notice to Sengar. This decision addresses nationwide concerns over justice and accountability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:17 IST
Supreme Court Reaffirms Justice for Unnao Rape Survivor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Unnao rape case survivor expressed satisfaction on Monday when the Supreme Court stayed the Delhi High Court's suspension of convict Kuldeep Sengar's life sentence, reinforcing her faith in the judiciary.

The apex court responded to a plea from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), challenging the high court's ruling, by issuing a notice to Sengar, demanding his response to the case.

Sengar, a former legislator from Unnao, had been convicted and sentenced in 2017, a case that sparked widespread outrage and prompted discussions on the justice system and political responsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly

Heated Exchange: MLA's Stand Stalls SIR Hearings in Hooghly

 India
2
Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

Intel and iDream Education Unite for Safe Student Learning

 India
3
Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

Revisiting Dietary Fats: Fresh Insights from IMA NATCON 2025

 India
4
Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

Transitioning Rural Employment: From MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G Act

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025