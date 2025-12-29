European Markets Sparkle: Record Highs in Post-Holiday Trading

European shares set a fresh record on Monday, notably driven by gains in basic resources stocks, as trading resumed after the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose slightly by 0.02% to 588.71 at 0820 GMT after reaching an earlier high of 589.61. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX fell by 0.2%, with Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 remaining nearly unchanged.

Basic resources companies within the STOXX 600 saw a 0.7% increase, buoyed by rising precious metals prices. Investors are now closely monitoring Tuesday's anticipated Federal Reserve minutes. In contrast, the aerospace and defense sector slipped by 1.3%, following President Trump's comments on a potential agreement with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to conclude the conflict in Ukraine.