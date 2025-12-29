Left Menu

European Markets Sparkle: Record Highs in Post-Holiday Trading

European stocks hit a record high as trading resumed post-Christmas with basic resources stocks leading. The STOXX 600 saw minor fluctuations, with strength in precious metals boosting the market. Focus shifts to upcoming Federal Reserve minutes that may impact investor strategies in this holiday-shortened week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 14:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares set a fresh record on Monday, notably driven by gains in basic resources stocks, as trading resumed after the Christmas and Boxing Day holidays.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose slightly by 0.02% to 588.71 at 0820 GMT after reaching an earlier high of 589.61. Meanwhile, Germany's DAX fell by 0.2%, with Britain's FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 remaining nearly unchanged.

Basic resources companies within the STOXX 600 saw a 0.7% increase, buoyed by rising precious metals prices. Investors are now closely monitoring Tuesday's anticipated Federal Reserve minutes. In contrast, the aerospace and defense sector slipped by 1.3%, following President Trump's comments on a potential agreement with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy to conclude the conflict in Ukraine.

