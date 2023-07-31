Russia to continue dialogue on peaceful resolution of Ukraine crisis with China, Brazil, Africa - RIA
31-07-2023
The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Russia would continue dialogue on prospects for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine crisis with China, Brazil and African partners, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported on Monday.
The statement followed a Russia-African summit last week at which some African leaders pressed President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
