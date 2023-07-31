ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Ropes in Primex Media Services to Strengthen Market Position in South Gujarat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 31: Primex Media Services Pvt. Limited, a renowned PR agency and digital networking company based in Surat, has announced that it has secured the prestigious PR mandate of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) for the South Gujarat region.

AM/NS India is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two prominent global steel manufacturing organizations. Primex Media Services will take charge of all communication initiatives and oversee the PR strategies, media presence, and overall reputation management of AM/NS India in South Gujarat.

Neeraj Sharma, Head of Corporate Communications, Gujarat, at AM/NS India, commented on the appointment of Primex Media, stating, ''We view our Hazira-based Integrated Steel Plant expansion as a crucial milestone for AM/NS India. As we embark on doubling our production capacities, we recognize the importance of effective communication with our stakeholders. Primex, our chosen Public Relations partner for South Gujarat, will be instrumental in maximizing our reach and visibility during this transformative phase. Their expertise in media relations, stakeholder communications, content creation, events, and online presence will ensure that our achievements and initiatives are showcased to the world. With Primex's support, we are confident in achieving our expansion goals and building a positive brand image as we move forward.'' AM/NS India is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has an achievable crude steel capacity of around 9 million tonnes per annum. It produces a full diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes.

Primex Media Services Pvt. Limited has been providing PR services since its inception as Prime Communications in 2007. Over the years, the company has built a solid reputation for delivering exceptional PR solutions to renowned national and international companies, corporates, and business houses. In 2016, the company rebranded as Primex Media Services Private Limited. During the challenging times of the coronavirus crisis, Primex Media Services ventured into the digital networking space and launched Primex News Network (PNN), which has rapidly emerged as the leading newswire service in India.

Nitesh Desai, Director of Primex Media Services Pvt. Limited, expressed his delight and satisfaction with the new project, saying, ''We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, the world's leading steel manufacturing companies. This PR mandate further solidifies our position as a frontline player in the PR industry. With our customer-centric approach, expertise in managing brand reputation and media presence, we are confident in enhancing AM/NS India's visibility in the media space through our comprehensive and strategic efforts.'' "The partnership between Primex Media Services and AM/NS India represents a significant collaboration between two industry leaders. By leveraging Primex Media's extensive experience and expertise, coupled with AM/NS India's stature in the steel sector, the aim is to effectively communicate the company's achievements, innovations, and contributions to the South Gujarat region," added Desai.

