Internet services suspended till Aug 2 in Haryana’s Nuh after clashes break out between two groups

Mobile internet services have been suspended temporarily in the Nuh district of Haryana after clashes erupted between two groups on Monday. Suspension of the internet services will continue in Nuh district till August 2.

The Haryana Government, in an official notification, has said that the order has been taken to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through social media platforms. "In order to stop the spread of misinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook Twitter, etc. on mobile phones and SMS, for facilitation and mobilisation of mobs of agitators and demonstrators who can cause serious loss of life and damage to public and private properties by indulging in arson or vandalism and other types of violent activities, Home Secretary, Haryana do order the suspension of the mobile internet services and all dongle services etc. provided on mobile networks except the voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of district Nuh of Haryana State," the order said.

It further said that all telecom service providers of Haryana are directed to ensure the compliance of this order. Following the clash, Nuh Deputy Commissioner called a meeting of both parties today at 8:30 pm.

The police force has been deployed in the area. Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Mamta Singh denied to comment on the incident.

"Now, we are doing our duties. We are not in the situation of talking anything about the incident," Singh told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)