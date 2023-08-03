President Murmu urges visually impaired people to believe in own abilities

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed the golden jubilee celebration of the National Federation of the Blind today (August 3, 2023) in New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that providing a dignified life to the persons with disabilities is the responsibility of the entire society. We have to ensure that they get proper education, employment opportunities, accessible public places, and a safer and better life.

The President urged visually impaired people to believe in their own abilities. She said that in Indian culture, disability has never been considered as a hindrance in acquiring knowledge and achieving excellence. She cited examples of Rishi Ashtavakra and great poet Surdas and stated that "Insight is more important than sight."

The President appreciated the National Federation of the Blind for playing important role in improving the lives of visually impaired people in the last 50 years. She noted that the Federation has raised awareness in the society about the challenges faced by visually impaired people, thereby making the society more inclusive.

The President said that the government is making continuous efforts for empowerment of persons with disabilities through various initiatives. She expressed confidence that the National Federation of the Blind would continue its endeavour in collaboration with the Government and the society towards achieving the goal of overall development and empowerment of the visually impaired people.

