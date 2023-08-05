Hyderabad: TSRTC staff stage protests at bus depots over Governor delaying merger bill

Members of various Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) unions and employees protested against Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan at various places across Hyderabad in the early hours of Saturday for alleged delay in giving a nod to the TSRTC merger bill. TSRTC Buses were stalled at the Bus depots in Barkatpura and Rajendranagar bus deport while RTC employees staged a protest wearing black badges. Both men and women gathered at bus depots and raised slogans demanding justice.

Employees also sought immediate decision be taken on the bill which was earlier sent by the State government for Governor's approval. The unions had also called all the RTC employees to gather at Necklace Road later in the day and march towards Rajbhavan as part of their protest.

Earlier on Friday Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she would sign the Bill only after examining all legal issues and released a press statement stating that "Certain clarifications on the TSRTC Bill have been sought for, from the Government". Governor has duly examined the provisions in the TSRTC Bill of 2023 and has expressed the necessity for the government to rely on specific clarifications and ambiguities. Accordingly, Raj Bhavan sent a communique to the State Government, said a press statement from the Raj Bhavan.

This request for clarification is made in the best interests of both the TSRTC employees and the State. Immediate reply with the said clarifications is hereby solicited to facilitate the Hon'ble Governor to take an informed decision on the bill, added the statement. Consequently, the BRS government's plans to introduce the Bill in the ongoing monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly, which ends on Sunday will remain out of order. (ANI)

